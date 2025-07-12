The Tamil film industry, commonly known as Kollywood, is currently under intense scrutiny following a significant anti-narcotics operation by the Chennai Police.

This operation, led by the Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU), has exposed troubling connections between drug traffickers and individuals linked to the film industry. The revelations have resulted in multiple arrests and the launch of a comprehensive investigation to uncover the full extent of these connections.

In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement officials apprehended three individuals: Premkumar, a 32-year-old former assistant director from Tondiarpet; Alex Santosh, 34, from Seven Wells; and Rajan, 36, from Wimco Nagar. These arrests took place on Perianna Street in the Seven Wells area. During the operation, police seized 750 grams of high-grade OG ganja, Rs 15 lakh in cash, and a high-end motorcycle, suspected to have been purchased with drug proceeds.

The investigation revealed that Premkumar had been sourcing ganja from a supplier named Aslam, believed to be operating out of Malaysia. According to police sources, Premkumar had traveled to Malaysia multiple times to meet Aslam and orchestrate the smuggling of the contraband into Chennai.

The narcotics were stored in his rented residence, repackaged into smaller units, and distributed to local contacts through an organized network. Alex Santosh managed cash withdrawals through ATM networks to avoid detection, while Rajan handled local delivery and logistics.

Kollywood's Drug Connections Unveiled

What has particularly alarmed investigators is the possibility that OG ganja was being supplied to individuals within the Tamil film industry. This suspicion has prompted the ANIU to expand its probe into Kollywood circles to identify potential recipients. Meanwhile, a parallel investigation into cocaine use among actors has further rattled the industry.

Recently, popular Tamil actors Srikanth and Krishna were arrested in connection with a cocaine case. Srikanth was taken into custody on June 23 after medical tests confirmed cocaine in his system. He reportedly procured the drug from Pradeep Kumar, a former AIADMK functionary who has also been booked.

Krishna was arrested on June 26 following evidence gathered through WhatsApp conversations and statements from drug peddlers. Although no drugs were found in his possession, his name reportedly emerged during the interrogation of arrested dealers.

Both actors were granted conditional bail by the Madras High Court on July 8, with the condition that they report daily to the Nungambakkam police station. The court also stipulated that they must appear before the Investigating Officer as and when required and not pose any threat to the complainant or other witnesses in the case.

The judge warned that the bail would be canceled if the petitioners failed to comply with any of the conditions, and a fresh First Information Report (FIR) would be registered against them if they abscond by misusing the liberty granted to them by way of bail.

The Chennai Police are also collaborating with international agencies to track down Aslam and another associate, Augustine, who are believed to be hiding in Malaysia. The ongoing investigation has sent shockwaves through the Tamil film industry, with producers now under pressure to adopt stricter measures to ensure a drug-free environment on film sets.