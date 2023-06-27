In a shocking turn of events on Monday, a police complaint has been filed against actor Vijay for allegedly promoting drugs in his new song Naa Ready. A Chennai-based social activist has filed a complaint against the film and Vijay for allegedly promoting drug usage through the song.

RTI Selvam from JJ Nagar in Chennai has filed an online complaint against the film with Chennai Police Commissioner asking for action against Vijay under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. He has claimed that with the song, Vijay is encouraging drug abuse by glorifying it.

Leo's song Naa Ready

Last week, on Vijay's 49th birthday filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj released the Tamil movie's first song, titled Naa Ready. The video song of Naa Ready is yet to be unveiled, the lyrical video features a few stills from the song, which has Vijay smoking a cigarette while hundreds of dancers in the song are seen holding beer mugs. The song also features lines like 'Milli ulla ponnam podhum, Ghill veliya varuvaan paar (When alcohol goes inside, Ghilli will come out)'.

Poster launch

Lokesh also shared the first look on Twitter and extended his best wishes to the actor. "Leo first look is here! Happy Birthday @actorvijay anna (brother)! Elated to join hands with you again na! Have a blast," the filmmaker had tweeted.

Leo, which is rumoured to be part of Kamal Haasan's Vikram universe, is also facing similar charges.

Leo will be released on October 19. Trisha Krishnan and Sanjay Dutt also feature opposite Vijay in the film. Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon round out the cast of Leo. Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the soundtrack of the movie produced by SS Lalit Kumar.