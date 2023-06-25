Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra got engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha last month, the actress is set to get married later this year. Ever since her engagement the actress has been jiggling between two cities, Mumbai and Delhi and is often papped at the airport, at several events where she is seen interacting with Papraazi.

Here's why Parineeti is upset!

On Saturday, the actress was spotted post an award function in the city where she happily interacted with the media. However, a new video of Parineeti has surfaced on the internet that shows Parineeti in a rather miffed mood, the ever-jovial and happy-go-lucky Parineeti didn't seem to get clicked.

Dressed in a pink kurta, Parineeti was walking in the hotel lobby along with her team and manager. As paparazzi were busy clicking Parineeti, the actor lost her calm and was heard saying, "Arey yaar, bas karo", she then turned her back towards the cameras. Parineeti continued to stand in one place with her back towards the cameras and refused to face them until the paparazzi left. Her security and manager tried to make way for Parineeti.

Parineeti's behaviour didn't go down well with the netizens and they slammed the actor.

A user said, "Itni badi to celebrity bhi nahi ho jitna Attitude dikha rahi ho" (You are not such a big celebrity that you are showing attitude).

"Pahele media ko bulao fir bhagao"(First they call the media and then they tell them to leave), mentioned another.

The third one mentioned, "Parineeti has already started dressing like a Politician's wife."

Netizens blamed Raghav Chadha for her rude behaviour towards the paparazzi.

Recently, the paparazzo asked Parieneti, "How's married life?" Chopra responded saying, "I'm not married yet."

Work front

Parineeti will be next seen in the film, 'Chamkila', opposite Diljit Dosanjh.

Diljit will be seen playing Punjab's highest record-selling artiste Amar Singh Chamkila and Parineeti will essay the role of his wife, Amarjot Kaur.