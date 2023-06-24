With each passing day, inmates in Bigg Boss OTT 2 are adjusting to each other. Amidst tasks and friendships, viewers are also witnessing some romantic and flirtatious moments among inmates as well as candid talks about life.

Pooja pours her heart out

Pooja Bhatt got candid about battling with alcoholism and also opened up about her marriage and shared why it didn't work out. While Hadid is seen flirting with Akansha, Manisha as well as Jey.

Pooja is heard telling Bebika in the latest episode, "I was married for almost 11 years. Then we decided that something is not right so why live a lie? This was not a dress rehearsal; we get only one chance."

When Bebika asked if her ex was an actor, Pooja replied, "He was not an actor, but he belonged to the media business, and he was a good man. He was a Capricorn. Which is why we got along very well."

Bebika said that Capricorns made good fathers, to which Pooja replies, "That time, my heart was not in place. I didn't want to have kids when I want kids, and I love kids. But then, I didn't want to have kids and I couldn't lie. At the risk of never meeting somebody it is okay but I cannot live a lie. When we lie, the blame game starts and I didn't want that. Whatever it was, it was good. We maintained dignity and parted ways."

Pooja fell in love and married former Channel V, VJ, and restaurateur Manish Makhija in 1997 in Goa. They were married for 11 years before they parted ways amicably.

Pooja also spoke about battling alcoholism

During her conversation, Pooja Bhatt opened up about her journey of overcoming alcoholism at the age of 44. Pooja said, "I had a drinking problem, and that's why I acknowledged my addiction and made the decision to quit. Society gives a license to men and thus they can openly speak about being addicted and recovering from alcoholism. However, women don't openly drink and so they don't openly recover. I used to drink openly so when I thought of recovering from alcoholism, I realised that why should I recover in the closet? People used to call me an alcoholic but then I said I'm a recovering alcoholic."

Jad gets flirty with Akansha Puri

Jad gets flirty with Akansha Puri he talks to the camera about Akanksha, who is locked up in jail, "She's a copy of me but in a girl version. Thank you for making this journey enjoyable."

Akanksha said, "Really?"

Jad replied, "Thank you so much, really. I don't know how it would have looked like if there was no you here, like this moment of peace, you get sometimes when you are like in the chaos, in the mess, the noises and everything and you feel like you just want to run away and isolate yourself and have a glass of martini or champagne."

Till now Jad has been the female contestants' favourite inside the house, apart from Pooja, Jad has tried his hands on every other girl inside the house. Be it Manisha, Jiya, Akansha or Bebika.

Be it going shirtless or being their gym instructor, the hotness quotient inside the house is all thanks to Jad.

Palak and Avinash get into a heated argument

Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan, witnessed its first nomination for eviction which included contestants like Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Palak Purswani, and Avinash Sachdev. Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams on JioCinema.