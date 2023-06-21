Bigg Boss OTT 2 has begun on a fiery note. On Saturday, Salman Khan introduced the contestants in his style. With merely four days inside the house. The tempers inside the house have soared. Inmates have been fighting over ration as well other trivial issues.

BB inmates lock horns over ration

In fact, this season is rather much different from other seasons as housemates have got BB currencies with which they can buy ration.

And now on Tuesday's episode, it was shown that the installation of the BB Vending machine in the BB OTT 2 house promoted a ferocious struggle for survival among the housemates, who are now engaged in a never-ending effort to obtain their daily allotment. Th inmates have very limited BB currency for their essential needs. The challenge is made more difficult by the conflict between family needs and those of the individual because of this.

Amidst the scarcity of eggs, contestants like Abhishek, Akanksha and others find themselves limited to only 2 eggs, while Cyrus has mysteriously managed to grab 6 eggs, upsetting everyone! Now with the added pressure from Cyrus for chicken, tensions rise and the battle for ration takes centre stage.

With meat-eaters like Palak, Cyrus, and Jad fighting for chicken, the main conflict arises amongst the contestants about whether to buy coffee or chicken.

While love and friendships are budding along with drama and fights, just one contestant has his priorities set on just one thing, Food! It has just been 3 days and Cyrus can't stop thinking of all the food that he misses outside the house. From plates full of chicken to chocolate and chips, Cyrus only has food on his mind.

The captaincy tasks

The first showdown inside the house began as Akansha and Falaq locked horns in the competition to become the first captain of the Bigg Boss OTT house as Abhishek and Cyrus take their pick. Akansha is performing her content piece with Abhishek and Falaq performs with Cyrus.

'Bigg Boss OTT 2', hosted by Salman Khan, witnessed its first nomination for eviction which included contestants like Bebika Dhurve, Jiya Shankar, Palak Purswani, and Avinash Sachdev.

In the newly released promo, Avinash is seen talking about a 'dogala insaan,' while Pooja Bhatt is seen nominating someone for breaking a rule. Manisha Rani blames someone for just dressing up and sitting in the house, and now doing house chores, Jia.

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' streams on JioCinema.