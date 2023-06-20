Bigg Boss OTT 2 has just begun on a fiery note. On Saturday, Salman Khan kickstarted the season with a bang and introduced the contestant in his OG swag. However, this season saw something rather unusual in just less than 24 hours, Puneet Sharma fondly monikered as Puneet Superstar was evicted by housemates. The reason for his eviction and his behaviour towards inmates. He was given a stern warning from Bigg Boss to cooperate with the inmates and also behave himself. He was also reprimanded for destroying the house property.

As Puneet Superstar is ousted from the house, his ardent fans on social media want him back, amidst this the YouTuber has taken to his social media and said that if Bigg Boss wants him back in the show they will have to pay a hefty amount of 50L.

He also said that he won't bend down in front of anyone.

For the unversed, this is what happened inside the house on day one. Puneet had a showdown with inmates over hygiene issues.

It so happened that one of the contestants complained that it looked like someone was not maintaining hygiene in the men's toilet. It seems a bit of poop was seen on the toilet seat which disgusted the housemates. From Pooja Bhatt to Jad Hadid, everyone was complaining about it. Puneet Superstar said he did use the loo but he didn't poop on the seat. But most of the housemates thought that he was behind that filthy deed.

#BiggBossOTT2 LIVE FEED: Bigg Boss grilled and warned Punnet Superstar for damaging Bigg Boss property and trying to hurt himself. BB give him last warning and said ye sab yaha kataye hi nahi chalega, iske baad aapko nishkashit kar diya jaega.



Simply, Lord se panga liya h BB ne! pic.twitter.com/nBWUZ6ogSd — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 17, 2023

Puneet refused and stated that he would not clean the washroom. After which Avinash cleaned the washroom with his own hands. Cyrus then went to Puneet and said that next time he will have to maintain hygiene and he will clean the toilet. To which an agitated Puneet said, that just as you guys are not getting TRP, you are targeting me. To which Cyrus loses his calm and retaliates saying, "Oh brother don't do so much drama as it's not entertaining anyone. Amidst this ongoing verbal spat, Puneet comes near to Cyrus and is on the verge of almost slapping him. This angers Cyrus and then he too is on the verge of hitting him but inmates stop him.

? Exciting news! Makers may approach Lord Puneet Superstar to appear on Weekend ka Vaar, probably Salman Khan to make him understand his mistakes or he might face the fiery grilling. Makers yet to decide for his re-entry.



Like ❤️ - No! pic.twitter.com/bBPkUSJQzS — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 19, 2023

Seeing this Big Boss calls for a meeting and with the housemates' decision Puneet is said to leave.

Today's episode was like high voltage drama feat #PuneetSuperstar as every housemate was irritated with his madness. But the one who shined in the episode was Abhishek Malhan aka #FukraInsaan, who stood confidently in front of everybody related to each issue. And most importantly… — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 18, 2023

Puneet Superstar's behavior in the house was absolutely unacceptable. However, he was selected on basis of that type content only. Also not to forget that this is not the first time we've seen such incidents in BB. In previous case, BB just thrown on the captain to handle such… — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 18, 2023

Meanwhile, The love triangle intensifies on Bigg Boss OTT 2: Is Jad torn between Akanksha and Manisha?

Jad Hadid has been observed flirting with both Akanksha and Manisha, leaving viewers puzzled about his true feelings. Meanwhile, Manisha is trying to capture his attention by dressing up elegantly, walking the ramp for Jad, and asking him to choose between her and Akanksha. As time progresses and the contestants immerse themselves in the chaos of Bigg Boss OTT, the reality behind their emotions will be revealed.