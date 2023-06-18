Bigg OTT 2 kickstarted with Salman Khan's entry. The actor grooved to the tunes of Hangover from Kick.

After this, he introduced the panellists Sunny Leone, MC Stan, and Ajay Jadeja. He also said that the contestants will be 'ranked' based on audience votes and will get their 'currency' accordingly.

Meet the contestants

Actor Falaq Naaz, elder sister of Sheezan Khan, an actor best known for playing Ali Baba entered the show. Salman Khan tells her to leave the past behind. She is ranked ninth with 30000 Bigg Boss currency.

Actor Jiya Shankar is the second contestant to enter the show. She was seen in Ved with Riteish Deshmukh.

YouTuber Fukra Insaan entered the show. The Instagram sensation, real name Abhishek Malhan and is ranked #1 currently.

Akansha Puri

Mika Di Vohti winner Akanksha Puri was contestant no 4. Salman asked her if she is even married to Mika. She said that they only exchanged varmalas but there was no wedding. She said she is single.

Former VJ and now podcaster Cyrus Broachagot 20000 in Bigg Boss currency. However, his ranking was bumped up to no 2 by Sunny and other panellists. He got 1,35,000.

Aaliya Siddiqui

Aaliya Siddiqui also shared that she wants to clear her image as there are a lot of negativities around.

Aaliya said, "They have been together for 19 years, I did I have only gotten monthly income and I had given in writing to Nawaz that I don't want anything from him." She also talked about her new relationship, Aaliya said, "Sabke nazariye alag hai, (Everyone had different perception) , can't please everyone... I'm happy that after long time I've felt nice with someone."

Aaliya said that Nawazuddin Siddiqui was the one who pushed her to do Bigg Boss OTT. He told her, "Jao apna career start karo... (Go start your career) main holiday par leke jaata hoon." She revealed Nawaz is taking the kids to Paris for a holiday. Salman Khan then made her speak to both of her kids through video message. They wished her all the best.

Ex- flames

Palak with ex-boyfriend Avinash are inside the house. Palak said that she doesn't want to patch-up with him. Salman Khan lost his calm and said that he wasn't aware about their past. He warns the BB OTT team and asks why he wasn't aware.

After breaking the rule Palak gets to enter the house. Palak Purswani and Akanksha Puri enter the Bigg Boss OTT season 2 house. They don't get any BB currency.

Salman grilled Palak for sending a Whatsapp message to her friends and appealing for votes, breaching her contract, even before entering the BB OTT 2 house.

Salman Khan welcomed Puneet Superstar on Bigg Boss OTT 2 stage. Puneet told Salman that he cannot fake it and hence will be true to himself on the show. Meanwhile, MC Stan said that they find Puneet's content "cringe".

TikTok star, influencer Manisha spoke Shayari for Salman Khan. She said that she belongs to Bihar and people are distributing her pamphlets there. She then posed with Salman Khan, as she hugged him for the cameras.

Pooja Bhatt

To everyone's surprise, Pooja Bhatt entered the BB OTT season 2. While joining Salman Khan on stage, Pooja Bhatt said, "Our failures make us who are...I have been single for a long time now, so I want to see if I can stay with people together under one roof. But I want to enjoy our life. I am going into a dark room with no map. She got Rs 1,30,000 lakh BB currency."

Jad Hadid shared that he had a troubled childhood. He was left alone as a small child and was raised by his neighbours in Lebanon. "In the age when other kids went to school, I worked," said Jad.

In a shocking turn of events, Puneet Sharma gets eliminated after being voted out by his housemates.



Puneet Superstar, fondly referred to as 'Lord Puneet' by his is reportedly the first contestant to get evicted

This happened after Puneet was given a stern warning from the Bigg Boss for allegedly using foul language for the makers and destroying house property. He also apparently tried to hurt himself by pouring handwash on his head and applying toothpaste on his face. He got an immediate warning from the Bigg Boss to change his attitude otherwise he would be asked to leave the show.

Puneet also applied toothpaste on his face.

#BiggBossOTT2 LIVE FEED: Bigg Boss grilled and warned Punnet Superstar for damaging Bigg Boss property and trying to hurt himself. BB give him last warning and said ye sab yaha kataye hi nahi chalega, iske baad aapko nishkashit kar diya jaega.



Simply, Lord se panga liya h BB ne! pic.twitter.com/nBWUZ6ogSd — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 17, 2023

Following this, Puneet lost his temper and threatened to walk out of the show himself. He was also miffed that the panellist has positioned him at the 10th number and he couldn't buy himself a bed due to lack of currency. He also demanded the panellists apologise to him for changing his ranking from 2nd to 10th.

Pooja Bhatt talks about Love"

The contestants have started engaging in heartfelt conversations, sharing their experiences and life stories within the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Expressing her views on love, Pooja Bhatt feels love is all about making independent decisions without the need for validation from a companion. Her mantra is simple: follow her heart and pursue what she loves. If a partner opposes, then bhaad me gaya LOVE!

Rules

This time, contestants will be provided with individual Bigg Boss currencies to purchase essential supplies such as ration and basic necessities. It was the basis of an audience ranking and panellist's poll. Pets may join the contestants inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.