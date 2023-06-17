Actress Alia Bhatt is the reigning queen of Bollywood, after giving back-to-back successful films and ending a dry spell at the box office, the actress last year also embraced motherhood. And now she is balancing her professional and personal life with ease.

Alia is all set to make her big Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone opposite Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan.

Alia along with her co-stars attended Netflix's Tudum 2023 event where she posed with the stars, clicked selfies and indulged in a candid chat.

Alia also shared several pictures and clips on her Instagram Stories. She also shared a video clip posted by her Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot. The clip gives a sneak of their BTS moments on the stage as they attend the fan event.

As soon as the newly minted mommy reached Brazil, she shared candids on her Instagram carousel looking stunning in a pink outfit. She captioned the post, "This Barbie is jet lagged ."

Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Why you the best? because you are ..."

As soon as she shared her candids and other pictures with her co-actors, fans as well as Kareena Kapoor flocked to her comment section and complimented Alia Bhatt.

The Wonder Woman actress also shared the clip with the caption, "Oi Brasil! Thank for the warm welcome for #HeartofStone on our first day at #Tudum. See you tomorrow! #HeartofStone"

"The set up ➡️ The shot. WOW! Obrigada, Brazil!! ❤️," she wrote.

Do you know? Katrina Kaif is called the Barbie of Bollywood.

She is the first actor to have a Barbie doll modelled on her.

For the unversed, in 2009, Katrina Kaif walked the runway at the Lakme Fashion Week for the 'Barbie All Dolled Up' Show, to celebrate Barbie's 50th birthday. The show was a contest for the best Barbie costume, and as the face of Barbie, Katrina Kaif wore the winning dress by designer Nishka Lulla on the runway. On the same day, Mattel India, which is a toy-making company, presented the actor with a 'Katrina Kaif Barbie Doll'. The doll was also dressed in the same design, a short pink tiered dress just like the one Katrina Kaif wore on the ramp, as she herself was dolled up in a tiered dress to unveil the new Barbie.

And now Alia Bhatt has called herself Barbie in the latest post. Seems like the newly-minted mother loves Barbie as every other girl does.

Alia Bhatt meets Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at the Airport lounge

In the wee hours of Thursday morning, Alia Bhatt was snapped at the airport as she was heading to Sao Paulo, Brazil for the Netflix Tudum 2023 event. Around the same time, the paps also spotted Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at the Mumbai airport, and they were heading to an undisclosed location.

After a few hours, a video surfaced online that showed, Vicky-Katrina and Alia Bhatt chatting at the First-Class lounge at Mumbai Airport.

In the clip, Alia, Katrina and Vicky are seen sitting around a table, chatting with each other. While Vicky and Katrina are seen in all-black outfits, Alia is seen in a colourful cardigan, and her hair is tied back in a ponytail.

Fans had varied reactions to Alia Bhatt meeting Katrina Kaif and greeting her warmly, considering Katrina Kaif was Ranbir Kapoor's former girlfriend.

A user wrote, "They look so 'normal' here. Like I can picture myself, minus the first class lounge lol, with that same body language, just talking to acquaintances or colleagues and having a pleasant time."

Another commented, "Everyone has moved on, except some people on social media."

Work front

Alia Bhatt will soon be making her Hollywood debut, through the spy thriller 'Heart Of Stone'. She is also gearing up for her next release, the Karan Johar directorial, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh.

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt will be seen in 'Jee Le Zara'. Helmed by Farhan Akhtar, the movie will also star Priyanka Chopra.