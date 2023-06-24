Huma Qureshi is indeed a versatile actor, the actor got accolades for her performance in Maharani and Gangs of Wasseypur. The actor will now essay the role of one of the most famous chefs Tarla Dalal, which centres around renowned chef Tarla Dalal, the most popular home chef in India.

The trailer of the show Tarla was unveiled on Friday evening in the presence of the cast Sharib Hashmi and Huma Qureshi.

Tarla plot

As seen in the trailer, the slice-of-life drama centres on Tarla Dalal, the most popular home chef in India. The trailer introduces a young Tarla as someone who is ambitious and wants to do 'something' in her life but is unable to find her calling. With time she realises her love for cooking and goes from being an amateur cook to a professional one. Eventually, she opens her home cooking classes and then goes on to run her own television shows. The trailer also gives a glimpse of Tarla's life beyond food as it features her supportive husband and kids.

About the film

A moving tale about an ambitious but novice chef, who goes on to become a culinary expert and a television celebrity, Tarla is an out-and-out feel-good story. The film pays tribute to this extraordinary lady and celebrates her undying passion for finding her purpose, her unyielding love for food and her unfading enthusiasm for 'kuch karna hai'.

At the trailer launch, Huma said, " "Tarla is a moving and feel-good film with a dash of emotions, a sprinkle of inspiration and a garnish of flavourful entertainment. Tarla Dalal's ambitious nature and her relentless pursuit of purpose will surely inspire the audience who want to do something remarkable and pathbreaking in life. I have grown up watching her cookery show with my mother and recreating many dishes from her cookbook, so it is an honour for me to bring her inspiring journey to life. I have tried to embody her enthusiasm and her spirit with utmost sincerity, and I hope that I have succeeded in recreating her magical onscreen persona in Tarla the film".

Netizens lauded Huma for essaying the role of Tarla.

At the trailer launch of Tarla Huma lifted Sharib Hashmi, the duo share a wonderful camaraderie on and off the screen.

