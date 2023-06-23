This week no Indian film was released in cinema halls, but a plethora of web series and films were dropped on OTT for audiences. From Tiku Weds Shreu starrer Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur to Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Zee 5 to Parth Samthaan, Aakash Mehta, Sakshi Chopra among others starrer social media influencers reality shows Social Currency.

Social Currency features content creators Vagmita Singh, Sakshi Chopra, Ruhi Singh, Mridul Madhok, Parth Samthaan, Bhavin Bhanushali, Aakash Mehta, and Rowhi Rai. The series also features Sunny Leone, Kusha Kapila, Ashish Chanchlani, and Badshah as special guests and has 8 episodes, each with a runtime of around 40-50 minutes.

About Social Currency

If Bigg Boss 0TT 2 wasn't enough, Netflix India revised and modified the concept and locked popular faces staying inside the house as they performed tasks and challenges to win Rs 50 lakhs.

In Social Currency, eight social media influencers lose their precious social media handles and are tasked to earn money and live by influencing people online and offline, starting right at the bottom.

The show is shot in Goa, where the 8 contestants stay in Villa, and they earn currencies based on each task. They were also divided into groups and were told to perform tasks.

Eight social media influencers comprising actors and a comedian spent their 21 days in a villa without their smartphones, social media handles, or contact with their families. A new social media account was made in their name and they had to engage the audiences online as well as entertain and perform for the general public offline.

Everything came with a price from food to beds to the villa itself.

Well, there was really nothing new that the show bought to the table, the kind of games, tasks, and generally seen in Bigg Boss.

However, there is no thick bond to spice up or keep the viewers hooked, it is extremely predictable. However, Parth Samthaan a pouplar actor and his camaraderie with social media influencers Sakshi and Mridul does keep you hooked.

Meanwhile, Mridul's lucid comments on Sakshi and her make-up didn't go down well with her and she decided to leave the show by breaking several house rules like smoking inside the room as well as DMing her mother and planning her dog's ill health to quit the show.

In fact, netizens have lauded Parth's honesty in the show, his ardent fans have showered him with love. Apart from Parth, comedian Akash Mehta's hard work and wit were widely appreciated by fans.

Fans react

Fans loved Akash Mehta's emotional side, where he shared how anxiety seeps in for him when he goes to the club. He also shared how he is one of the lowest-ranked contestants on the show.

However, fans and contestants were upbeat that the ace comedian won the show. He proved that he is an underdog and with his wit and compassion, he not just won the hearts of online fans but also offline fans and inmates.

