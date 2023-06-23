It is indeed an honour for every Indian as US President Joe Biden hosted a dinner in honour of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the White House and other dignitaries. From industrialists to CEOs, almost 400 plus guests attended the state dinner. Keeping in mind the menu and theme of India, the decor featured elements to honour the tradition and cultures of the US and India, as well as the Indian Tricolour. In fact, the menu was vegetarian. Take a look at the guest list, full menu and more.

Indian Twitter can't keep calm as they are beaming with pride seeing Indians being honoured and invited for a plush dinner in the US. As soon as Indian dignitaries entered the white house, Indians outside the US chanted "Vande Mataram"

Guest list

Industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra and India-origin CEO Sundar Pichai, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Indra Nooyi. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, fashion designer Ralph Lauren also attended the State Dinner.

Vegetarian menu

The White House staff has created a stunning vegetarian menu for PM Modi, who is a devout vegetarian. Guests are given the option to add fish to their main course as well.

The first course includes marinated millet, grilled corn kernel salad, compressed watermelon and a tangy avocado sauce. The main course includes stuffed portobello mushrooms and creamy saffron-infused risotto. Upon request, guests would be served sumac-roasted sea bass, lemon-dill yoghurt sauce, crisped Millet cakes and summer squashes.

For dessert, rose and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake was served. Wines on the list were Stone Tower Chardonnay 'Kristi' 2021, PATEL Red Blend 2019 and Domaine Carneros Brut Rose.

At the dinner PM Modi addressed the guests and said that youth in America are grooving to an Oscar-winning song from RRR Naatu Naatu

PM Modiji said, "With every passing day, Indians and Americans are getting to know each other better... Kids in India become Spiderman on Halloween and America's youth is dancing to the tunes of 'Naatu Naatu'."

"Indian Americans have come a long way in the US and have always found a respectful place in America's Melting Pot. Indian Americans have played a significant role in further strengthening the inclusive society and economy of the US": PM Modi during the official State Dinner at The White House

"There is one more thing left to do tonight- please join me in raising a toast. A toast to our wonderful hosts, President Biden and Jill Biden. A toast to good health, prosperity and the pursuit of happiness, liberty, and equality and to the ever-lasting bonds of friendship between India and the United States": PM Modi during State Dinner.

PM Modi, who is on a three-day state visit to the United States, addressed a joint session of the US Congress and later arrived at the White House for the State dinner at the invitation of the first couple.

Both raised a toast during the event. "Jill and I have had a wonderful time with the Prime Minster today, during your truly productive visit. Tonight we celebrate the great bonds of friendship between India and the United States," Biden said.