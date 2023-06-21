Ever since director Om Raut & dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir's film Adipurush has been released on Friday (June 16), the film has received severe backlash for making a mockery of the ancient Indian epic Ramayana. The movie, starring Prabhas as Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita, Sunny Singh as Lakshman, Devdatta Nage as Hanuman, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana has been facing protests all across the nation.

Audiences criticized the dialogues, costumes, and VFX in the screenplay. In the wake of severe criticism, the makers on Sunday announced that they will revise the dialogues of Hanuman Ji and re-release again.

The makers of Adipurush have now revamped and worked on one of the most controversial dialogues of Lord Hanuman that irked fans.

Makers replace Baap with Lanka

A clip shared by a fan on Twitter shows the word "Baap" replaces to "Lanka". The controversial dialogue by Bajrangbali (based on Hanuman) in the film saying, "Kapda tere baap ka, tel tere baap ka, aag bhi tere baap ki, aur jalegi bhi tere baap ki" has been replaced now, the dialogue now as shown in clips are, "Kapda Teri Lanka ka, tel teri Lanka ka, aag bhi teri Lanka ki, aur jalegi bhi teri Lanka hi."

The team has also slashed the ticket price to Rs 150/-

T-series took to social media and shared that they have slashed the ticket price of Adipurush. The revamped version of the film with edited dialogues will now be shown in cinema halls.

"Experience the epic tale in 3D on the big screen at the most affordable price! Tickets start at Rs150/-* ✨Offer not valid in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and TamilNadu. 3D Glass Charges as applicable," the note read.

Manoj Muntashir defends his dialogues

In an interview with Republic World, Manoj said, "It is not an error. It is a very meticulous thought process that has gone into writing the dialogues for Bajrang Bali and for all the characters. We have made it simple because we have to understand one thing if there are multiple characters in a film, all cannot speak the same language. There has to be a kind of diversion, a kind of division."

Manoj took to social media and promised that the makers would change the contentious language in some lines. "I can give countless arguments in favour of my dialogues, but this will not reduce your pain. I and the producer-director of the film have decided that some of the dialogue which are hurting you, we'll revise them, and they'll be added to the film this week. May Shri Ram bless you all."

Om Raut justifies massive backlash

In a new interview, Om Raut addressed the heavy criticism and negative reviews against Adipurush. He said that Ramayana is impossible for anyone to understand.

Speaking to Republic World, he said, "Ramayana is so large that it is impossible for anybody, A: to understand, if they say that they understand Ramayana they are fools or they are lying, one of the two. Number two, whatever Ramayan that we have seen before on television, something that I have grown up watching is a much larger format. What is Adipurush? We are not calling it Ramayan. We are calling it Adipurush because it is one section within the Ramayan. It is the Yuddha Kaand that we are trying to show. Again I will say that is a small portion within that Yuddha Kaand."

Adipurush is inspired by Ramayana, directed by Om Raut, and stars Prabhas as Raghav (based on Rama), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita), Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana), Sunny Singh as Lakshman and Devdutta Nage as Bajrang. It was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The film has entered Rs 300 crore club despite the massive backlash.