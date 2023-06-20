Director Om Raut's Adipurush has been under fire ever since the movie has been released. From shoddy VFX, CGI to colloquial language and costumes of the film, the film is under scanner not just by moviegoers, and reviewers but also by ardent devotees of Lord Ram and Hanumanji.

As the makers before the release of the film left no stone unturned to promote the film, cinephiles booked the ticket in advance, however after online criticism and cine-goers who watched the film on the first day shared snippets and slammed the dialogues to the presentation which led to negative publicity and the film saw a downhill from Monday.

After hitting Rs 340 cr globally at the global box office over the weekend. On Monday, Adipurush collected just ₹20 crores.

THE NEGATIVE WORD OF MOUTH HAS COME INTO PLAY…

After a strong opening weekend, #Adipurush COLLAPSES on Monday.#Hindi version. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/HJT4hHT80u — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2023

Adipurush's downfall at the box office is mainly triggered by the film's negative reviews and social media criticism.

Break up of box office collection of Adipurush

On Friday Adipurush, earned ₹86 crore, ₹65 crore on Saturday and ₹69 crore on Sunday. It had earned ₹340 crore worldwide.

The film's domestic box office collections saw a drastic fall on Monday, as per early estimates. The Om Raut directorial could manage to rake in only around Rs 20 crore on its first Monday. The film collected Rs 86.75 crore on its release day, Rs 65.25 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 69.10 crore on its first Sunday, and around Rs 20 crore on its first Monday.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the 'crash' on Monday. He wrote in a tweet, "THE NEGATIVE WORD OF MOUTH HAS COME INTO PLAY... After a strong opening weekend, Adipurush COLLAPSES on Monday. Hindi version. India biz (business)."

Netizens cancel their ticket for Adipurush

A user wrote: "I have cancelled the tickets of Adipurush just because I feel embarrassed watching the wrong Ramayana with family".

#Adipurush

tickets cancelled by us

अब जलेगी तेरे बाप की

that's all I can do for my RAM , do ur part please — Rupal Buch ?? ? (@rupaldalal15) June 18, 2023

When everyone is saying Adipurush is Disaster and mocking sanatan dharma and still you hv gone ahead and wasted your money, kitna bada bewakuf hey ye banda, he shd hv cancelled his ticket #AdipurushDisaster https://t.co/69z1ZgMx3x — rishi Jethva (@ChampofChamps12) June 18, 2023

This is scene from movie #Adipurush which makers say that it inspired from Ramayana and infact earlier said it is Ramayana. See what they have done to Vibhishan wife character. @PrabhasRaju Anh shame left ? @omraut @manojmuntashir Should rot in jail https://t.co/NybJrRpgZm — Thallapathy Returns?? (@bewaakbaatein) June 19, 2023

Vibhishan is too outdated Prabhu, call me vibes. pic.twitter.com/HVhNE5BD0O — Gus T.T. Showbizz (@SaltatoryHours) June 17, 2023

Vibhishan in battlefield after applying Set wet hair gel. #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/gy8xCm5a8G — A.J. (@beingabhi2712) June 18, 2023

Another wrote, "Please don't tamper with the dialogues of the original Ramayana. Had booked the tickets for the first day of the first show with great expectations but was disappointed when I heard the dialogue. Had to cancel the ticket and cannot gather the guts to see Adipurush now".

I canceled my pre booked tickets of Movie “Adipurush” pic.twitter.com/pVOrBMhPI0 — Yashwant Mandawara (@yashmandawara) June 19, 2023

Bohot exited tha Adipurush dekhne le liye but Dialogue ne mere hi lanka laga di. So cancelled kar diya first day first show ka ticket. #Adipurush #ManojMuntashir #Ramayan #HanumanJi pic.twitter.com/ZSoSg967G5 — Games Unbeatable (@virtualstorm10) June 18, 2023

Adipurush row

Netizens are irked over the portrayal of Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Lord Hanuman's dialogue as well as Raavan's get up and several political parties in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Delhi took to the streets to boycott the film. In the wake of massive critics and death threats dialogue writer Manoj Munatshir has sought security and on his request Mumbai Police agreed to give security.

“Bajrang Bali bhagwan nahi hai, bhakt hai. Humne unko bhagwan banaya baad me”: Maulana @manojmuntashir



O Aurangzeb ki aulad, even if you change dialogues, Adipurush & all other films in future will be boycotted. You've insulted us enough. #ManojMuntashirShukla #BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/THUNV4Ofeq — MJ (@MJ_007Club) June 20, 2023

Adipurush, which was released across the country in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil on Friday, stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan).