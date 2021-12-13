Tamil actor and YouTuber Sudhakar is ready to end his days as a bachelor as he got engaged to a girl, whose details are yet to be revealed. The event ceremony was graced by his close friends including his business partner Gopi.

In the photos doing rounds on social media sites, the pictures of the actor wearing a stylish suit and showcasing his engagement ring have gone viral. In the photos, the girl is seen wearing a green and pink saree.

Sudhakar shot to limelight through his YouTube channel Parithabangal. His funny videos with Gopi Aravind Raja earned him huge popularity. Their imitation of Indian politicians impressed the netizens. It had 3.26 million subscribers as on Monday, 13 December.

The success helped him to get an entry to Kollywood. He made his acting debut with Hiphop Tamizha in Meeseya Muruku in 2017. He played the lead role in Tamil film Zombie.

He also worked in the movies like Uriyadi 2 and Yashika Anand and Yogi Babus Odavum Mudiyathu Oliyavum Mudiyadhu. Meanwhile, Gopi and Sudhakar are collaborating for Hey Money Come Today Go Tomorrow which is credited as the biggest crowd-funding film.

Stand Up Comedian Karthik Ties the Knot

Actor and stand-up comedian Karthik Kumar has tied the knot with young actress Amrutha Srinivasan. It was reportedly a private event graced by limited guests. Going by the reports, it is a love-cum-arranged marriage. The couple got to know during the making of an upcoming movie which has K Bhagyaraj and Urvashi in the key roles. They dated for a few months before they made their mind on taking their relationship to the next level.

"Two people with infinite kindness & love to give, got married. They had a simple ceremony and then threw a music concert for friends and family. Friends performed. Paatis danced. The return gift had something for our best friends. @evamkarthik @amruthasrini, he enjoyed your wedding treat. I don't know who I am happy for more, you two or the world around you, cos you make such a wonderful world. I love you to the moon and back," RJ Shraddha confirmed the news and wished the newly married on Instagram.