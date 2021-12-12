Actor and stand-up comedian Karthik Kumar has tied the knot with young actress Amrutha Srinivasan. It was reportedly a private event graced by limited guests.

The news of their marriage was revealed by their well-wishers in the industry after they sent marriage wishes to the newly-married couple.

Love-cum-arranged Marriage

Going by the reports, it is a love-cum-arranged marriage. The couple got to know during the making of an upcoming movie which has K Bhagyaraj and Urvashi in the key roles. They dated for a few months before they made their mind on taking their relationship to the next level.

"Two people with infinite kindness & love to give, got married. They had a simple ceremony and then threw a music concert for friends and family. Friends performed. Paatis danced. The return gift had something for our best friends. @evamkarthik @amruthasrini, he enjoyed your wedding treat. I don't know who I am happy for more, you two or the world around you, cos you make such a wonderful world. I love you to the moon and back," RJ Shraddha confirmed the news and wished the newly married on Instagram.

Celebrities Send Wishes

Actress Vinodhini Vaidyanath sent her wishes on social media sites. She posted, "A couple I'm really happy for… This guy Karthik needed a big break and he got it in the form of Amrutha… AM and KK, I'm sure you'll take care of each other well.. Beautiful wedding and also have a long wonderful marriage. You both deserve it!"

Karthik Kumar was earlier married to RJ Suchitra, former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant. They got divorced a few years ago.

He is a stand-up comedian and actor who had worked in supporting roles in the films like Alaipayuthey, Yuva, Pasanga 2, Ticket among others. He was also seen in TV serial Dharmayutham.

Whereas Amrutha Srinivasan had worked in movies like Aviyal, Mental Madhilo, and Dev among a few others. She had also worked in web series Livin' and Kallachirippu.