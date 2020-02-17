Hiphop Tamizha's latest movie Naan Sirithal is off to a good start at the Chennai box office in its first weekend. The Tamil film has performed better than newly-released movies across the languages in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Naan Sirithal at Numero Uno Position

In the first weekend, Naan Sirithal has made a collection of Rs 1.41 crore from 270 shows at the Chennai box office. The film has opened to mixed reviews, but it did not impact the movie's business to much extent.

Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh-starrer Oh My Kadavule has also got a good start. It has raked in Rs 66.52 lakh from 192 shows at the Chennai box office in the first weekend. Whereas Vijay Deverakonda's World Famous Lover has earned Rs 32.57 lakh from 165 shows in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

Bollywood movie Love Aaj Kal is opened to a below-average opening. It has collected Rs 21.50 lakh from 90 shows. The collection of Jiiva's Seeru has also significantly dropped in its second weekend.

The film has raked in Rs 5.31 lakh from 30 shows to take its 10-day total to Rs 1.12 crore. Also, the business of Bollywood movie Malang has slowed down in its second weekend. It has earned Rs 4.05 lakh from 24 shows to take its total tally to Rs 30.44 lakh, till date.

Vaanam Kottattum Fails

The biggest disappointment will be Mani Ratnam-produced Vaanam Kottattum where it has earned just Rs 3.20 lakh from 21 shows. The total collection of the movie stands at Rs 1.03 crore.

Last but not the least, Hollywood movie Birds of Prey has entered its second week by earning Rs 3.04 lakh from nine shows. The total business made by the film in Chennai stands at Rs 46.52 lakh.