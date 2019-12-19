Chinmayi's non-stop campaign against Vairamuthu seems to be finally witnessing positive outcome as the National Award poet has been dropped from a biggie due to sexual harassment allegations. Well, he has been thrown out of Mani Ratnam's forthcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan.

There are wide-spread rumours doing rounds that Vairamuthu is not part of Ponniyin Selvan anymore following sexual harassment allegations against him during #MeToo movement. He has been the director's favourite writer and contributing songs in his every flick.

However, their association is finally breaking as the makers have decided to not associate with Vairamuthu in Ponniyin Selvan. If true, he is the first personality from Kollywood to take a stand against the lyricist since he started facing allegations one after the other.

Over dozen women have made sexual harassment allegations on Vairamuthu include singer Chinmayi. Even today, she has continued to raise her voice against the industry dignitaries who are sharing stage and associated with him in spite of facing so much of allegations.

"Last year, 8 women named Mr Vairamuthu. 3 weeks ago, I got one more from an upcoming singer which I didn't share. So far I know more than 12 girls who have had similar issues with him. A man continued to use his power, influence and contacts to lay his hands on young girls. [sic]" the latest post by Chinmayi read.

Meanwhile, the shooting of Ponniyin Selvan is kick-started in Thailand. It is an ambitious project in which leading names of Bollywood and Kollywood are acting in the flick.

The movie has Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and many others are part of the cast. AR Rahman is scoring the music and it has to be noted that his sister Raihanah had told in an interview that she had heard about the stories of Vairamuthu.