Popular Tamil actor Vivek has been admitted to the hospital following a heart attack. According to reports, the actor is currently admitted to SIMS Hospital, Chennai.

Doctors revealed that the actor is currently in a very critical condition. The actor has been in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for the past few hours. According to the latest updates, his condition has been deteriorated and has been put under ECMO support.

It was on Thursday that Vivek received the coronavirus vaccine. After receiving the vaccine, Vivek urged people who are eligible, to avail themselves of the COVID-19 vaccines. He had also asked people to follow strict social distancing measures to protect themselves from the pandemic.

In the meantime, several netizens have outlandishly started claiming that Vivek suffered a heart attack due to the coronavirus vaccine he received yesterday. As bizarre rumors started ruling the online spaces, BJP leader Khushboo Sundar has openly come forward and has clarified that Vivek's heart attack has nothing to do with coronavirus vaccination. She also urged people to stay away from spreading baseless rumors.

Please do not link #Vivek getting vaccinated yesterday and having an attack today. It has nothing to do with each other. Let doctors do their duty. Please go and get vaccinated if you are eligible. Do not get swayed by rumours n self assumptions. #fightcovid #GetVaccinated — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) April 16, 2021

Vivek is widely considered one of the most talented actors in the Tamil film industry. He has acted in more than 220 films, and for his contribution to arts, the government of India awarded him with Padma Shri in 2009.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.