Amid the looming coronavirus scare, Vijay's new movie Master will hit the screens all across the nation on January 13, 2021. In Tamil Nadu, the film will be screened with 100 percent occupancy in theaters, while in states like Kerala, the film will have its premiere with limited occupancy. As Vijay fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Master, some pirated clips and screenshots of the movie have now surfaced online.

Irresponsible fan fight destroying Kollywood

According to reports, several screenshots and download links of the movie are now spreading like wildfire on platforms like Telegram. Initial reports suggest that most of these screenshots and videos were being uploaded from Sri Lanka.

As the leaked clips gained massive popularity among netizens, Lokesh Kanagaraj, who directed Master requested people not to share these videos. He urged people to wait for one more day so that the film can be watched in theaters.

"Dear all, it's been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you'll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don't share it Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and Master is all yours," posted Kanagaraj on his Twitter page.

In the meantime, Vijay fans have started alleging that there is a specific lobby behind these developments. Even though there is no concrete proof to substantiate, Vijay fans allege that fans of actors like Ajith and Suriya are behind the leak of these clips and screenshots. However, experts argue that these screenshots could have been leaked from the editing table.

Master: Expectations going sky high

Expectations surrounding Master have already reached sky-high as this is Lokesh Kanagaraj's new directorial after the successful Kaithi. Moreover, this film has Vijay Sethupathi playing the role of the lead antagonist, and his chemistry with Vijay is expected to set the screens on fire.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for this film. Master is bankrolled by Xavier Britto under the banner of XB Film Creators.