Popular Tamil actor Vishal heaped praises upon Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut for her fight against Shiva Sena-led government in Maharashtra. He went on to compare her with Bhagat Singh.

After she got in to verbal war with Shiva Sena, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials raided Kangana Ranaut's office in Mumbai on Monday. They even demolished a few portions of the building on Wednesday after serving her a notice to reply in 24 hours. The Bollywood actress hit back the government, terming its revenge act as the death of democracy.

The demolition of Kangana Ranaut's office has upset many people including several celebs from the Hindi film industry, who condemned the government for its revenge act. But hardly any celeb down south expressed their views on this incident. Vishal surprised everyone, by praising her. The Tamil actor even compared her fight to what freedom fighter Bhagat Singh did in 1920s.

A day after demolition of Kangana Ranaut's office, Vishal took to Twitter to share a note, which reads, "Dear Kangana, Hats off to your Guts, you have never thought twice to voice out what is right & what is wrong. It wasn't your personal issue, but even then facing the wrath of the Government, you stayed strong which makes it a very big example. It's something Similar to what Bhagat Singh did in 1920s."

Vishal also said that Kangana Ranaut's fight will inspire others to raise voice against governments. The Tamil actor added, "This will set an example for people to speak against the Govt when something is not right and not necessarily being a Celebrity but also as a common Man. Freedom of Speech (Article 19) Kudos to you, I Bow to you...."

Vishal is one of the most popular action heroes down south and he has always fought for what is right. He was elected as the General Secretary of the Nadigar Sangam in October 2015 after initiating a movement against the previous committee. He won the election and got elected as President of Tamil Film Producers Council in April 2017. But not many are impressed with him supporting Kangana Ranaut.

