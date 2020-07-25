Actor Vishal and his father GK Reddy have tested positive for Covid-19. The good news is that he has fully recovered. He has highlighted in his tweet that the disease was cured in just seven days.

"Yes it's True, my Dad was tested Positive, by helping him I had the same symptoms of High Temperature, Cold, Cough & was the same for my Manager. All of us took Ayurvedic Medicine & were out of Danger in a week's time. We are now Hale & Healthy. Happy to Share this....GB. [sic]" he posted on Twitter.

The news has brought an overwhelming joy to his fans. However, the actor has spoken about testing positive for Covid-19 only now. Many are bombarding him to reveal the medicine that he, his father and driver took to recover quickly from the contagious disease.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has registered 6988 Covid-19 cases, the highest for a single day, in the state with 7758 recovery and 89 deaths.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state stands at 2,06,737 with 1,51,055 recoveries and 3,409 deaths.

On the work front, he was working on Vishal Krishna's Thupparivaalan 2 and MS Anandhan's Chakra. However, the shooting of both the films have come to standstill due to the lockdown.