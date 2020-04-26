Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who is seen as a Kabaddi player in Gopichand's Seetimaar (Seetimaarr), has revealed that she is following fruitful-bucket-lifting workout to prep up for her role in the movie.

With all the gyms closed down, the celebs from the India cinema has busy finding own ways of workout to keep themselves fit during this lockdown, Tamannaah Bhatia is one of those celebrities, who have come up with innovative forms of workouts and she calls it a fruitful workout.

"After filling a bucket with watermelon, muskmelon, and random heavy fruits, I am lifting the bucket and doing the exercises. It's the perfect way, under the circumstances, to keep the workout sessions exciting. I am using the bucket for bent over rows, high pulls, front raises, swings, squats and lunges!" Tamannaah Bhatia told in an interview to Deccan Chronicle.

For the first time in her career Tamannaah Bhatia is playing the role of a Kabaddi play in a film. She is seen as Telangana Kabaddi coach Jwala Singh in director Sampath Nandi's next movie Seetimaar. She has already completed shooting for a major portion of her part before the lockdown. She says that she has done a lot of workout to undergo a physical transformation for the movie.

Tamannaah Bhatia said "I learnt to be vigilant and focussed on physical and physiological aspects such as strength, endurance, flexibility and agility. I was in training mode for close to two months. It is imperative that I look extremely fit and lean and strong for such a character. So I trained hard and intensely for the role. It was physically and mentally challenging."

Besides undergoing a complete transformation, Tamannaah Bhatia has also aced the Telangana slang with the director. The actress, who is seen opposite Gopichand, said, "It's challenging, but Sampath Sir helped me with the dialogue delivery. The fact that I am familiar with Telugu came in handy."