Even as the Taliban has clarified its position on Kashmir by describing it as a bilateral, internal issue of India, experts have cautioned against trusting the new dispensation of Afghanistan at this juncture.

"In my opinion, we have to adopt wait and watch policy at this point of time. Let's wait for the things to unfold," former Director-General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Dr. S P Vaid told International Business Times while reacting to the first press conference of Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Muhajid after taking control of entire Afghanistan.

"It is too early to trust the Taliban. Things will be cleared after some days. The whole world is watching the unfolding developments in the war-torn country", Dr. Vaid, a security expert said and emphasized the need to intensify security on the borders to check infiltration.

A news agency reported on Tuesday that the Taliban has clarified its position on Kashmir regards it as a bilateral, internal issue. The agency quoting sources said that the Taliban's focus is unlikely on Kashmir.

Experts caution; call to increase vigil along borders

Experts have already cautioned the security agencies to increase vigil on the International Border and Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir. Experts feared that Pakistan's notorious ISI may push Afghan terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir to disturb the prevailing security scenario.

"Keeping in view the desperation of Pakistan to disturb peace in J&K, it is my opinion that ISI may ask the Taliban to divert some of its terrorists to Jammu & Kashmir to revive terror activities," the former top cop of J&K said.

Dr. Vaid said that Pakistan will now shift terror training camps of terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir to Afghanistan with the support of the Taliban government.

Vaid made it a point to recount the 1999 infamous Khandhar hijacking of the Indian Airlines flight when the Taliban had helped Pakistani terrorists to force India to release dreaded JeM terrorist Maulana Masood Azhar from Kot Bhalwal Jail of Jammu. Vaid was DIG-Jammu when the incident happened.

FDD has already warned against an increase in terror activities in Kashmir.

As reported earlier by the IBT the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), a Washington DC-based think-tank, had warned that Pakistan-sponsored terrorist activities are likely to increase after the withdrawal of US troops leave violence-plagued Afghanistan. It said, sponsoring terrorism is a part of Pakistan's foreign policy and this policy encourages "jihadist" groups of the Taliban.

Quoting Bill Roggio, a senior fellow at the FDD and editor of FDD's Long War Journal, CNS News reported in June this year that, "Pakistan-sponsored terrorism will likely increase in Kashmir after U.S. troops leave Afghanistan."