The Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), a Washington DC-based think-tank, has warned that Pakistan-sponsored terrorist activities are likely to increase after the withdrawal of US troops leave violence-plagued Afghanistan. It said, sponsoring terrorism is a part of Pakistan's foreign policy and this policy encourages 'jihadist' groups of the Taliban.

Quoting Bill Roggio, a senior fellow at the FDD and editor of FDD's Long War Journal, CNS News reported that, "Pakistan-sponsored terrorism will likely increase in Kashmir after U.S. troops leave Afghanistan."

Terrorist outfits may feel emboldened after US withdrawal

Roggio observed that Pakistan has learned that state sponsorship of terrorism works as a tool of its foreign policy, and the Taliban's victory emboldens 'Jihadist' and terrorist groups. Observers fear that the Kashmir conflict may only worsen as the US withdraws its troops after 20 years of war in neighbouring Afghanistan.

Seeing America's withdrawal as a 'sign of victory', terrorist outfits can feel that New Delhi can also be defeated, so there is an urgent need for India to adopt a 'clear-cut roadmap' to deal with terrorism in Kashmir, cautioned former J&K Director General of Police (DGP) K Rajendra.

Expert warns against Pakistan's evil designs

Roggio is of the opinion that Pakistan experienced significant internal conflict by supporting the U.S. presence in Afghanistan. "Additionally, the U.S. should be wary of Pakistan, which has been duplicitous in Afghanistan," he said.

In a bid to win international attention and support, Pakistani diplomats have sought to compare the Kashmir issue with the Palestinian one, but without evident success.

Kashmiri journalist Aditya Raj Kaul says that while "Pakistan has tried to show resistance in Kashmir as indigenous," over the years, terrorists have attacked ordinary citizens, weakening Islamabad's position. "Islamabad has hit a dead end even though it has tried to recreate the intifada [Palestinian uprising] model on the streets of Kashmir," Kaul said.

Rajendra had also recently warned that the US pulling out troops from Afghanistan will have implications in the Valley and terrorist outfits may feel emboldened. "A stern message needs to be sent to Pakistan in terms of retaliation. We need to make it more costly for Pakistan because today Pakistan is not feeling the pinch it should feel," said Rajendra.