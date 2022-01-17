Taimur Ali Khan might have a million fan following but still, there are some who never fail to criticize the little Pataudi. Taimur's recent picture where he showed off his toy gun towards the paparazzi has been given an unsavory angle by trolls. It could be called a new low even for the trolls who are now calling him "terrorist" and "Taliban".

Taimur's antics

Taimur was seen visiting Karisma and Randhir Kapoor over the weekend along with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor. The little boy was seen wearing a mask and posed with his toy gun as paps flocked to take their picture. Copying his father, Saif, Taimur was also seen making a victory sign towards the camerapersons. While there is one section that can never get enough of the little boy and his antics, there is another section that quickly jumped to judge him.

Trolls come charging

Trolls came charging at Taimur and called him names just because he pointed a toy gun. "Terrorist" said one user. "Bada hoke yahi banna hai (this is what he will become after growing up)," said another. "Taliban lag raha hai (looking like Taliban)," wrote one more user. "Abhi se training shuru hai (training has begun)," wrote a social media user. Many even brought out how he has been named after a ruthless ruler and those are the footsteps he would follow.

However, there were many who even lashed out for trolls and came out to support Taimur. "For God's sake, he is a child," wrote one user. "This is beyond infuriating," wrote another one. "Have we all not had such toy guns when we were kids?", asked a social media user. "Leave the child alone," said another.