It was on February 21, 2021 when the whole nation went into state of exuberance and joy. The news of Kareena Kapoor giving birth to another tiny Nawab sent excitement across the nation. Wishes started pouring in for the couple from family, friends and well-wishers. And while we have all been waiting with bated breath to catch a glimpse of the little one, we are going to have to wait for a while.

Yes, you read that right. Remember how Kareena and Saif had given us ample peek into Taimur Ali Khan while they were bringing him home from the hospital? Well, nothing of that sort is going to happen with the second baby. There was a strong buzz that said that Kareena would introduce the baby soon through her social media page, however, that has also been put aside now. As per the latest reports, the couple has decided to keep Taimur's brother away from the public glare for a long, long time.

"You won't see Taimur's sibling in public. In fact when he's a little older he won't be exposed the public glare the way Taimur was. I think Kareena and Saif have learnt their lesson. The more you give into media hunger for you children's pictures the more they haunt you. So yeah, Baby No 2 won't be seen playing/painting/whatever," says a Spotboye report.

Amid all of this, there has been quite a buzz on what the little Nawab would be named. Unlike Taimur Ali Khan and the controversy around his name, the couple is in no mood to get into any of that this time around.