And the wait is over; Karena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have turned parents for the second time. Taimur is now a big brother. As per reports, the couple welcomed a baby boy on Feb 21 (2021).

Reportedly, Bebo was admitted to Bridge Candy Hospital (Mumbai) last night, and according to reports, she gave birth to a baby boy early on Sunday.

Kareena had shifted to a new house.

Ahead of their second baby's arrival, Saif and Kareena moved into a bigger home, which comes with a plush library, beautiful terraces, a swimming pool, a special nursery for the newborn.

Like before, Kareena, this time too, was working throughout her second pregnancy.

The couple first shared the news about their second pregnancy via a joint statement back in August 2020. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," they said. Fans will agree that when their first child Taimur was born in 2016, he quickly became a topic of major interest—in large part thanks to his adorable run-ins with the paparazzi—so it's safe to say that news of the Khans' second baby will be met with the same level of love and interest from their well-wishers.

On the work front

The actress had travelled to Delhi to wrap the shoot of her portions in Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. Kareena also shot for several commercials amidst the lockdown, often turning her home into sets. Months into her pregnancy, Bebo had also taken off to Dharamsala, where Saif Ali Khan was busy shooting for his movie 'Phone Bhoot'.

Mother-of-two Kareena will also be seen in Karan Johar's ambitious film 'Takht'; apart from this, she is yet to announce her next Bollywood venture. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in 'Adipurush', 'Bhoot Police' and 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'.

Congratulations to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan!!