Bollywood actor and Raj Kapoor's grandson Armaan Jain landed in a legal trouble. As per a report in India Today, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned Armaan Jain, cousin of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena, connected with the Tops Grup money laundering case being investigated by the agency.

Armaan Jain's home raided in Mumbai on the same day his uncle Rajiv Kapoor died

Mumbai Mirror reports that the ED had raided Armaan Jain's residence on Tuesday, February 9, in connection with a money laundering case. ED officials had reportedly searched Jain's Altamount Road residence in South Mumbai where he lives with his wife Anissa Malhotra and mother Reema Jain and others.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the ED raided his house on Tuesday early morning, and after some time the family got a call about Rajiv Kapoor's demise (Reema's brother). The ED allowed Reema to attend the funeral and concluded the raid within a couple of hours, allowing Armaan to join his mother.

According to the report, Armaan's name came up when the ED was probing a money laundering case filed against Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik. Jain is reportedly a friend of Sarnaik's son Vihang, who is also under the lens.

Sources told India Today that ED had found some suspicious communication between Jain and Vihang. The search was conducted at Jain's residence, and he has been asked to join the investigation.

For the unversed, the ED is currently investigating the alleged Rs 175 crore money laundering case related to security firm Tops Grup that came into light last year.

A Mumbai Mirror report states that the ED wanted to question Armaan about the commission amount generated through Tops Grup and the MMRDA deal. However, Armaan's manager was unavailable for comment.

Tough time for Kapoor family

The Kapoor family is already going through a tough time as they mourn the loss of veteran actor and Randhir Kapoor's youngest brother Rajiv Kapoor. The 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' actor recently passed away at the age of 58 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Mumbai.

On the work front

Armaan Jain, the cousin of popular actors Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, made his debut in Bollywood with the film 'Lekar Hum Deewana Dil' in the year 2014 and reportedly has assisted in several hit films like 'Student of the Year', 'Ek Main Aur Ek Tu' and 'My Name is Khan'. Armaan has not announced his new project yet.