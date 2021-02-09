Rishi and Randhir Kapoor's younger brother Rajiv Kapoor passed away in Chembur on February 9 after suffering a heart attack. He was 58 years old. Friends and family arrived at Kapoor's bungalow to offer their condolences to the grieving family.

Randhir Kapoor, who is shaken by the incident, was seen performing the last rites of his younger brother. It is indeed heartbreaking to see the pictures videos of Rajiv Kapoor's final journey.

Rajiv Kapoor's funeral took place on Tuesday evening, which the family members attended.

Alia Bhatt cut shorts her vacation to be with Kapoor family.

Ranbir Kapoor carried the mortal remains of his uncle on his shoulders. Aadar Jain and other family members were also present at Rajiv Kapoor's last rites.

Ranbir's girlfriend Alia Bhatt was seen at the Kapoor residence, she cut short her vacation in the Maldives and flew back to Mumbai on Tuesday to be with the Kapoor family. Alia was spotted standing with Karisma Kapoor.

Randhir Kapoor heartbroken

Rajiv Kapoor's elder brother Randhir Kapoor was spotted at the crematorium on Tuesday evening. Helpers escorted Randhir Kapoor as he performed the funeral rites of his brother.

Photo-journalist Viral Bhayani shared several photos and videos of the celebrities on his Instagram page.

Take a look below:

Shah Rukh Khan at Kapoor residence

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was seen greeting Anil Ambani while making his way to Kapoor's residence. SRK arrived on Tuesday evening to pay his last respect to the late actor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is broken but strong

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is due next week with her second child, was also there with her family. She took to social media and condoled the death of her uncle. Sharing a throwback black and white pic, she captioned it as," Broken but strong'.

Other celebs who were spotted at the Kapoor residence to bid farewell to Rajiv Kapoor are:

Tara Sutaria, Chunky Panday among others were spotted arriving at the residence to bid farewell to Kapoor.

A look at the preparations for Rajiv Kapoor's funeral. Workers were spotted carrying a portrait of the late actor at Kapoor's residence.

Rajiv Kapoor's filmography

Fondly known as Chimpu, the late actor starred in several movies, including Aasmaan (1984), Lover Boy (1985), Zabardast (1985) and Hum To Chale Pardes (1988). He was last seen in 1990 release Zimmedaar in 1990 after which he turned to producing and directing, as per reports.

The actor was set to return to movies after 28 years with Ashutosh Gowariker's Toolsidas Junior. The film was announced in December 2020 with Sanjay Dutt in the lead role.

Sanjay Dutt expressed heartfelt tribute on social media

May his soul rest in peace!