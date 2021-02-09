This year 2021 has been extremely tough for Bollywood, ever since the year has begun, we have been hearing the sad demise of legendary artists and finest gems of the industry. A few weeks ago celebrated Indian classical singer Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan breathed his last, the same week pouplar Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal too passed away. And then last week legendary actor Sharman Joshi's father, renowned Gujrathi theatre artist Arvind Joshi died.

Today, another shocking demise of a legendary actor wrecked the industry, Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor's younger brother Rajiv Kapoor known as Chimpu chacha passed away. Rajiv Kapoor was 58 years old.

Rajiv Kapoor passes away in Mumbai: Cause of death

As per reports, he suffered a massive heart attack, following which Randhir Kapoor rushed him to Inlaks Hospital, the closest medical facility in Chembur.

The doctors declared him dead on arrival. Speaking to TOI, Randhir Kapoor said:

I have lost my youngest brother, Rajiv. He is no more. The doctors tried their best but could not save him. I am at the hospital, waiting for his body.

Celebs console the death of Rajiv Kapoor

Rajiv's sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to confirm the news. Sharing a photo of the actor, Neetu wrote, "RIP."

Rajiv Kapoor's filmography

Chimpu starred in several movies, including Aasmaan (1984), Lover Boy (1985), Zabardast (1985) and Hum To Chale Pardes (1988). He was last seen in 1990 release Zimmedaar in 1990 after which he turned to producing and directing, as per reports.

The actor was set to return to movies after 28 years with Ashutosh Gowariker's Toolsidas Junior. The film was announced in December 2020 with Sanjay Dutt in the lead role.

A look at Rajiv Kapoor's unseen and rare pictures

May his soul rest in peace!