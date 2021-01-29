The year 2021 has been tough for Bollywood celebs. Ever since the year has begun, we have been hearing news of legendary actors' sad demise.

A few weeks ago celebrated Indian classical singer Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan breathed his last, last week pouplar Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal passed away. The industry has not come in terms with the loss of two legendary artists. And today morning another shocking demise of a legendary actor came. Actor Sharman Joshi's father, renowned Gujrathi theatre artist Arvind Joshi died this morning.

Veteran Gujarati actor Arvind Joshi passed away due to health-related issues

Actor-director from Gujarati theatre and film industry Arvind Joshi passed away on Friday, January 29. The 84-year-old actor was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital earlier, where he breathed his last.

The report was confirmed by his sister-in-law Sarita Joshi. She told media, "Arvind Ji passed away early morning today. He was admitted at Nanavati Hospital due to age-related health issues. He was 84. He passed away peacefully in his sleep."

Arvind Joshi's body of work

Arvind was a noted Gujarati thespian. Although he is mostly known for his work in Gujarati theatre, Arvind also worked in a few Bollywood films. He played a brief role as Thakur Baldev Singh's elder son in the 1975 blockbuster film Sholay.

Arvind also played the role of an inspector in the 1990 film Apmaan Ki Aag. He was one of the assistant directors of the 1969 film Ittefaq starring Rajesh Khanna and Nanda.

He is survived by his wife and two children -- Sharman and Mansi Joshi Roy. His daughter Mansi is married to actor Rohit Roy. Sharman Joshi, known for his role in the film '3 Idiots', is married to Prem Chopra's daughter Prerana.

Funeral of Arvind Joshi is underway in Mumbai. Sharman Joshi and other family members are seen entering the funeral site below:

Celebs Paresh Rawal, Anil Sharma and other pay tribute

Actor Paresh Rawal mourned the loss on Twitter and paid Arvind Joshi his tribute. He tweeted, "Irreparable loss to Indian theatre; with grief, we say goodbye to the noted actor Shri Arvind Joshi. A stalwart, a versatile actor, an accomplished thespian, are the words that come to mind when I think of his performances. My condolences to @TheShermanJoshi & family.AUM SHANTI."

Mayur Puri, Bollywood screenwriter and lyricist recounts how actor-director Arvind Joshi encouraged him to be a writer, Mayur further extended his condolences to Sharman.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha director Anil Sharma also expressed his condolences to Sharman and other members of Arvind's family

Rare and unseen pics of Arvind Joshi with his family

May his soul rest in peace!