One of the most noted and celebrated legendary Indian classical musician Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan passes away in Mumbai. He was 90 years old. Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar took to her Twitter handle to break the news of his sad demise.

Lata Mangeshkar shared an unseen picture of legendary Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan

Sharing Khaan Saab's picture, she wrote, ''Mujhe Abhi abhi ye dukhad Khabar mili hai ki Mahan Kshatriya gayak Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Saheb is Duniya mein nahi rahe. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Wo gayak to acche the hee par insaaan bhi bahut acche the.''

She further added, ''Meri bhanji ne bhi Khan sahab se sangeet sikha hai, Maine bhi unse Thoda sangeet sikha tha. Unke Jaane se sangeet ki bahut haani hui hai. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun.''

Celebrated singer A.R Rahman also took to Twitter and expressed grief.

A.R Rahman wrote, ''The sweetest teacher of all ..May the Ghafoor-ur-Rahim give you a special place in the next world #UstadGhulamMustafa''.

This is to inform everyone that Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Sahab @iUGMK have started his journey to the heavenly abode. I request everyone to pray for his pure soul that he may get the highest ranks in Jannat-Ul-Firdaus. #ustadghulammustafakhan #restinpeace pic.twitter.com/UUDwg06I4a — Areeb Khan Niazi (@AreebKhanNiazi1) January 17, 2021

Ustadji's last rites will be performed at with state honour will be performed in Mumbai today.

As per reports, Ustadji's mortal remain will leave at 7 PM today, Sunday 17th January from his residence (Bandra West). And the last rites with state honour will be performed at Santacruz (West) Kabrastan by 7:30-8 pm.

Who was Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan?

Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan was an Indian classical musician in the Hindustani classical music tradition, belonging to the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1991, followed by Padma Bhusan in 2006 and Padma Vibhushan in 2018. In 2003 he was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, the highest Indian recognition given to practising artists by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, India's National Academy for Music, Dance and Drama.

Melodies by Indian classical music doyen Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan that are soul-stirring

May his soul rest in peace. His timeless music will forever remain in our hearts!