The whole nation went into a state of exuberance when Kareena Kapoor gave birth to her second baby boy on February 21, 2021. All their fans and well-wishers had been eagerly awaiting the birth of the little Nawab. Saif and Kareena had already started receiving various gifts and hampers from family and friends. However, there have been no celebrations or gatherings like the time Taimur was born yet.

Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan's first pictures from the hospital had made its way to the internet and had gone viral. Soon after, Kareena and Saif posed with their little one from their balcony and it was a sight to behold. However, even after a week, nothing similar has happened so far. Kareena Kapoor was discharged from the hospital and went home after four days but hasn't made any appearances yet.

If a Bollywoodlife report is to be believed, the couple is keeping it all low-key due to the current covid situation. Saifeena have been worried and in panic mode throughout the pregnancy owing to the pandemic and keeping in mind the safety of their baby. Not just that, the also haven't thrown parties or big celebrations to make the baby have minimum exposure.

"Saif is very particular and finicky about the safety of his family and he has been almost panic stricken throughout these past months. Now, with the baby here, he has decided to stay indoors. That is why there are no catch-ups with family and friends happening like they were the last time," the report quoted a source saying. However, it won't be too long before we get to see the little Pataudi.

The report states that Kareena will introduce the baby to the world through her social media page soon. And since she is the one who is on social media and has immense fan following, it will be done through her account.