The entire Kapoor and Khan clan is beaming with joy on the arrival of a second baby. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan became proud parents of their second baby boy on February 21, 2021.

Kareena was discharged from the hospital four days after giving birth to the little one. Ever since then gifts and hampers have been pouring in from family, friends and well-wishers for the youngest Khan. Karisma Kapoor, Babita and Randhir Kapoor are also seen frequenting Kareena's plush pad every now and then.

Sara Ali Khan also visited Kareena-Saif's home with a lot of gifts and hampers for the little one. Amid all this, one was surprised by Sharmila Tagore's absence from the scene. Sharmila, who became a grandmother again, was nowhere to be seen ever since the baby has been born. Wondering what's keeping her away from her grandson?

It's a covid situation. A Bollywood Hungama report states, "With the Covid situation being what it is, travelling from Delhi to Mumbai is not advisable for Sharmilaji, and she may wait a bit longer before seeing her new grandson."

Saif Ali Khan has taken a break and is by the baby's side throughout. Talking about welcoming the second baby, Saif had earlier told Elle magazine, "Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home! If you don't see your children growing up, you're making a mistake. And I can take time off from work—it's a privileged position. Rather than follow a 9-to-5 routine, I live like an actor. Your dharma and approach to everything are based on your career."

Well, we hope grandma Sharmila gets to see the newest and tiniest Nawab soon.