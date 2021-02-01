Saif Ali Khan's Tandav has landed in more legal soup than one. Though one section loved the Ali Abbas Zafar's directed web-series, it didn't go down well with another section. Several petitions and FIRs were registered against the makers and the actors for hurting religious sentiments in the series.

The Supreme Court too had refused to grand protection to the makers and stars from arrest. "Your right to freedom of speech is not absolute," the judges in the bench had said. There were reports of Sharmila Tagore being worried over this.

Sharmila Tagore, 76, was left worried when the honourable SC refused protection to the team of Tandav. A Bollywood Hungama report had stated that Saif Ali Khan's mother was worried and concerned over the whole fiasco. The report also said that Sharmila Tagore's health was worsening after the whole Tandav controversy.

The report had stated that Sharmila Tagore had advised Saif Ali Khan to be discreet about his public statements and be careful about the projects he takes on. It had further quoted Sharmila Tagore saying, "Saif isn't afraid to take risks as an actor. He has always been unconventional in selecting parts. That could get tricky at times."

And now another BH report claims that Sharmila Tagore's health is fine. She has been watching the films she never got the time to watch in the lockdown. It quotes Sharmila Tagore saying, "By God's grace I am in fine health. There is absolutely no reason to be concerned. Though I'm 76, I keep myself very busy reading, gardening, social engagements, and of course attending to my obligations at home. There is no time to brood."

Earlier, there were reports of Sharmila Tagore being worried about Sara Ali Khan and the drug controversy she was embroiled in. The reports had said that while Saif Ali Khan was busy taking care of pregnant wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, granny Sharmila Tagore had come to help Sara Ali Khan and give her the support needed from family.