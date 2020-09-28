The ongoing drug investigation in the film industry is throwing at us some shocking names every day. Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta and Sara Ali Khan are some of the top names that have been summoned by the NCB.

While all these names remain shocking, Sara Ali Khan's name has thrown many off-guard. These names have come out after Rhea Chakraborty's investigation, leaked WhatsApp chats and questioning of various peddlers who have been arrested.

Amid all this, there are reports of the Pataudi family being massively unhappy with Sara Ali Khan. No one from the family had seen this coming and are in a state of shock. There are also the reports of daddy Saif Ali Khan lashing out at Sara Ali Khan's mother, Amrita Singh.

It was Amrita Singh who had been looking after Sara's career and was guarding her early days in the industry. Hence, as per a Filmibeat report, Saif Ali Khan lost his cool over Amrita, blaming her for the drugs fiasco.

The report also states that Saif Ali Khan has decided not to help Sara in any way. And in order to stay away from the limelight, has even moved to the Delhi along with Kareena. Kareena was to go to Delhi for the shooting schedule of Laal Singh Chadha and Saif Ali Khan and Taimur joined her too. The report further states that Sharmila Tagore, who has been a Chairperson in CBFC, is trying to sort of the allegations and the case, at her own level.

In her questioning, Sara Ali Khan reportedly revealed that it was during the shoot of Kedarnath that she came closer to Sushant. She further added that she had even gone to Thailand with the actor and a few more for a vacation. An India Today report states that Sara Ali Khan admitted being in a relationship and also revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput used to consume drugs. However, she denied consuming drugs herself ever.