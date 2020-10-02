Out of all the controversies and hard times the Pataudis have seen, Sara Ali Khan's drugs controversy probably remains the worst one. Sara Ali Khan's name was dragged into the controversy after NCB called her for questioning.

Apart from Sara Ali Khan; Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Simone Khambatta were also called in for questioning by the NCB.

Sara Ali Khan's father, Saif Ali Khan is pretty upset with the whole unfolding of events. A Filmibeat report stated that he even gave a call to Sara's mother, Amrita Singh and lost his cool at her. Not just that, the report also states that since Amrita was looking after Sara during her initial filming days in the industry, Saif felt Amrita should have been watchful.

On the other hand, there are also reports of Sharmila Tagore being determined to help her granddaughter. While Saif Ali Khan flew to Delhi along with wife Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur, dadi Tagore has decided to extend her support to Sara.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Samuel Haokip had taken to social media and said, "I remember the time during Kedarnath promotions... Sushant and Sara were totally in love...they were inseparable...so pure and childlike innocence. They both had tremendous respect for each other which was so rare to see nowadays in relationships.

Sara along with Sushant had genuine respect for everyone in Sushant's family...be it family, friends and even staff. I wonder whether Sara's decision to break up with Sushant right after Sonchiriya's box office performance was due to any pressure by the Bollywood mafia."

It was reported that during the NCB questioning Sara Ali Khan accepted that she was in a relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput, during the shooting of their film. She also revealed that the actor used to consume drugs in front of her but she never did it. As per some reports, Khan also revealed that Sushant wasn't faithful to her.