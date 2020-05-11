Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore has charmed us on the silver screen with her acting calibre and charismatic beauty. Despite being one of the most successful actresses and a working mother she never failed to instil family values in her three kids Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan.

After achieving milestones in her career she took a sabbatical from acting a few years ago. Currently, she spends most of her time shuttling between Delhi and her ancestral home in Pataudi. Sharmila is a content mother, mother-in-law, Nani and dadi to munchkins Innaya and Taimur.

Did you know, back in the day Sharmila didn't have time to look after her son Saif Ali Khan during his growing up years? As she had to work a double shift to support her husband Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Well, this is not what we are saying. Sharmila Tagore in a throwback interview to DNA confessed the same. Here's what Sharmila Tagore has to say about her absence from home when her elder son Saif was growing up.

On not being around when Saif Ali Khan was born

I wasn't there as much for Saif as I was for Soha and Saba as I wasn't working so much then. I was very busy during Saif's time and when he was growing up. I was doing double shifts, but I did have the support of my husband and also my neighbour Sunita Goswami, who also happened to be teaching at Saif's Bohri-run school Saifee Mahal, which was a wonderful school run by Mrs Noorani. She was Saif's second mother and she and her husband Jatin looked after him a lot. I was there for all his milestones, but I really wasn't there for his day-to-day work.

On Saba and Soha?

When the girls were born, I was less busy.

Between Saif, Saba and Soha, who shares her personality traits the most?

I think Saif does, Soha is more like her dad Tiger and Saba is a mixture of both of us. Saif and I are a little bit more impulsive and less practical. He likes his freedom. As a child, he was more mischievous, Soha was more studious and practical, while Saba is the most creative one.