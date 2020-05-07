Kareena Kapoor Khan is among the most admired and esteemed Bollywood actors of all time. The audience has witnessed her evolve from the feisty Poo to a royal begum. And when we speak about royalty and B-Town, the superstar couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor is the only one that crosses our mind.

The royal couple never fails to give us major marriage goals. Ever since Taimur was born, paparazzi went gaga over the cute baby and now Baby Tim is monikered as the kid of the millennium. Not only are fans anxiously waiting for Taimur's sibling, but speculations about Kareena's second pregnancy also have often grabbed eyeballs. Although Bebo has always denied false rumours surrounding the second baby and is often quoted saying she is happy with their (Saif and her) only kid Taimur.

Meanwhile, International Business Times India came across one of the past interviews of Kareena Kapoor Khan with Komal Natha where she spoke in detail about her relationship with Saif Ali Khan and spill the beans of having the second baby.

Excerpts from the interview:

On second baby plans

'There is no good news related to a second child in my life. Both Saif and I are happy with our kid Taimur Ali Khan. As of now, we don't have any plans for a second child'. Later on she said, 'I will have my second baby in the next two years', in 2019 when asked by Komal in an interview.

On spending time with Saif Ali Khan

Saif is a homebird and loves the atmosphere at home, where we are all sitting together eating, having fun like one big Iranian Family. That's what I enjoy too. Saif feels I've brought this togetheness in the family.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen sharing screen space with Irfan Khan and Radhika Madan in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium.