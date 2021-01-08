Nora Fatehi gained popularity among her fans in a short time span. With hits like Dilbar Dilbar, O Saki Saki, she has changed her meaning of how sensuous and glamorous item songs can look. The dancer and actress recently got candid with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the latter's chat show. Bebo begins by stating that both she and Saif Ali Khan are simply amazed by Nora's dance moves and that she has a fan in her.

She not only thanked Kareena for her praises but also left her speechless after what she said later. Nora spoke about marrying Taimur Ali Khan. She said that she will think of her engagement or marriage with Taimur Ali Khan when he gets older. An astounded Kareena Kapoor Khan then laughed it out and said that Tim Tim is just four years old and that there is a long way to go. Nora gives a hilarious reply stating that she will wait for the same.

In no time Nora Fatehi gained name and fame, her last music video 'Naach Meri Rani' crooned by Guru Randhawa too became a hit and has topped the chartbusters. Nora will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India that also features Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles.

As for Bebo, she will next be seen in Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, an official remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump. Moreover, she is all set to welcome her second baby this year.