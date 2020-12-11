Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan will soon be making his big Bollywood debut but not with father Aamir's home production but with a big banner. In 2019 when Aamir was asked about son Junaid's Bollywood debut he had revealed that he is more inclined to working in theatre than films but seems like the industry is calling out to Junaid.

According to a report in Mid Day, the aspiring actor will be launched by Yash Raj Films with a yet-untitled period drama. Siddharth P Malhotra will helm the movie, which is based on the 1862 Maharaj libel case.

Producer Aditya Chopra and the director have envisioned it as a big-budget drama, authentic to the period it is set in. "Earlier, the team had locked a location in Bangur Nagar, Goregaon, to build the set. However, Adi sir felt the film would need a bigger set-up and finally zeroed in on Madh Island. The construction work will begin in a day or two. Siddharth is eyeing to take the project on floors by early 2021," says a source.

With Junaid Khan has been locked for the role of social reformer Mulji, the director will soon finalize on the remaining cast soon. The source adds that he will undergo workshops before facing the camera. The star kid studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles before making his debut on the stage in 2017. Since then, he has featured in several plays, including A Farming Story, A Few Good Men, and Medea directed by sister Ira Khan. Yash Raj Films remained unavailable for comment.