The nepotism debate in Bollywood seems never-ending but with the recent news that had popped up, we won't be wrong if we say that times are changing. With Kangana being at the forefront to lead the war against nepotism in Bollywood to Karan Johar trying to defend the actress time and again. The recent update to the nepotism debate has taken a U-turn.

Aamir Khan and ex-wife Reena Dutta's son Junaid Khan was to make his Bollywood debut with the remake of Malayalam movie 'Ishq'. But seems like this won't be happening as Junaid has been replaced by Bandish Bandits' fame Ritwik Bhowmik.

According to reports, Junaid was all set for his Bollywood debut with the remake of Malayalam film 'Ishq', though there is no official announcement about the same but it is said that Neeraj Pandey will be producing the film. Meanwhile, there are also reports that Junaid has been replaced by Ritwik.

According to the latest report by TOI, it is said that Ritwik Bhowmik who is going to feature in the Hindi remake of Ishq. Although there is no official confirmation about the same. Rumour has it that Neeraj Pandey is impressed with Bhowmik's performance in Bandish Bandits. The movie will be directed by Shashant Shah who is accredited with movies like Bajatey Raho, Chalo Dilli, and others. As revealed in the same report, it may not be the exact replica of the Malayalam version.

On the workfront, Junaid had earlier worked as an assistant director in Rajkumar Hirani's PK featuring his father Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, and late Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead roles. Aamir Khan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming 'Laal Singh Chaddha' also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan who recently wrapped up her part for the film.

Having said that with a star-kid getting replaced by an outsider looks like the insider-outsider debate in Bollywood shall soon come to an end and talent and skills will be considered the top priority for any filmmaker.