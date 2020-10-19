Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never fail to give us relationship goals. The couple is in the UAE for the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Virat, who is the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, is busy with back to back matches. Amidst this busy schedule, Virat squeezes some time off from his hectic schedule and spends time with his pregnant wife, Anushka Sharma.

Virat and Anushka's recent picture is a sight to behold

A few hours ago, cricketer, Virat Kohli shared a sweet photo with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, on Instagram. His Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate AB de Villiers captured them in silhouette, taking a dip in the sea and gazing lovingly into each other's eyes. Needless to say, this loved up picture of Anushka and Virat is a sight to behold.

Virat captioned the picture with heart and sunset emojis. The post crossed a million likes within minutes, with compliments pouring in in the comments section.

Fans and fraternity couldn't stop gushing over this oh! so dreamy picture of Virat and Anushka.

Actor Kunal Kemmu wrote, Gorgeous shot.

While actress Dia Mirza dropped a heart.

"Everything in this picture is so perfect," one fan wrote.

"Wah captain Sahab (Wow, captain) full-on romance," another commented, along with fire and heart emojis. "Relationship Goals," a third fan wrote.

Anushka Sharma is often spotted cheering for RCB

Anushka is often spotted in the stands, cheering for Virat and his team. Last week Anushka was seen clapping for Virat and even blowing kisses at him as he hit a half-century against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

And on Saturday, she joined cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's fiancee, YouTuber Dhanashree Verma, in cheering for RCB

Virat and Anushka all set to embrace parenthood in January 2021

Virat and Anushka are expecting their first child in January next year. They shared the happy news on Instagram, along with the caption, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."

Last month, Anushka said that motherhood was 'humbling'. Sharing a picture of herself, she wrote on Instagram, "Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing the creation of life in you. When this is not in your control, then really what is?" Virat showered love on the photo and commented, "My whole world in one frame."