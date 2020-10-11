Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are a power couple indeed. The adorable couple is often seen cheering each other. And it's a known fact that the actor Anushka Sharma is always there on the stands to cheer up for cricketer hubby Virat Kohli.

Anushka and Virat, who are all set to embrace parenthood, are enjoying a working babymoon. Virat is busy playing IPL match in Dubai while doting wife Anushka has accompanied Virat to spend some quality time during her pregnancy days.

Ladylove and luck Anushka in stands to cheer hubby Virat

As the game of IPL is intensifying day-by-day, lady love and luck Anushka was was spotted in the stands, cheering for her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 match on Saturday.

Virat Kohli led his IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore to a victory against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings by scoring 90 runs, the highest made by a captain against the latter team. Proud wifey Anushka Sharma, couldn't hold her emotions upon seeing Virat's team winning against CSK and the actress blew flying kisses with joy to hubby. Anushka's priceless reactions of his 50 runs were captured on television screens.

Anushka cradles her baby bump and fans had a meltdown.

Twitter reactions to Anushka Sharma's flying kisses to Virat Kohli

Tweeple were filled with happiness upon seeing Anushka and Virat's cute moment at the stands. Needless to say, comments pored in large numbers.

Take a look at fan-reactions about Anushka and Virat from the RCB Vs CSK match:

Now Give A Shoutout To This Beautiful Wife Today ❤️❤️❤️

You Trolled Her When He is not In Form ,If she deserves a troll

Now she totally Deserves the appreciation for @imVkohli wonderful game today ❤️❤️



Love you @AnushkaSharma #AnushkaSharma #Anushka#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/yI1oxvPpdR — Sai Sunil Reddy (@SaiSunil452) October 10, 2020

Every men deserves Partner like Anushka Sharma ? pic.twitter.com/pOUkwbo0Xm — Lushang ?????Mumbai Indians ? ? ??? #MI (@Insecurengineer) October 11, 2020

The way her hands are on her baby bump

??????❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — ..... (@sweeetcaffeine) October 10, 2020

Virat Kohli scoring 90 runs, walking in the pavilion not-out while Anushka Sharma who is expecting smiles with her visible baby bump cheers for him. This is wholesome. This is what dreams are made up of. My heart is so full that I just can’t. They just made my shitty day better. pic.twitter.com/5NUR3E5Fg8 — Vars ᴴ a. (@_heavenlyInsane) October 10, 2020

Sunil Gavaskar VS Anushka Sharma feud

For the unversed, Anushka was recently dragged into a controversy after Sunil Gavaskar, in his commentary, mentioned that Virat's poor performance was because he was out of practice during the lockdown and was only being bowled by his wife. This certainly didn't go down well with Anushka, and the actress took to Instagram and voiced her opinion on Gavaskar's comment.

She wrote, "That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact, but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her of her husband's game? I'm sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don't you think you should have an equal amount of respect for me and us?"

Congratulations Anushka Sharma. You take all the credits today. ❤️ Virat Kohli played well today only because of you.



Yes if he can fail because of her, he can succeed because of her too. Logics.#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/9DS262ft7p — Karthi (@The_Hitwicket) October 10, 2020

I want to see today trollers should praise Anushka Sharma for kohli performance pic.twitter.com/PrgBB2mpF4 — Rohini (@Rohini98585349) October 10, 2020

Since then, netizens are lauding Anushka for speaking up, and now fans want Gavaskar to credit Anushka even when Virat performs well in the match or wins. This is quite evident from all the fan reactions that we are witnessing to date.

Come what may Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never fail to give us #coupleGoals.