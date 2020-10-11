Bobby Deol clocks in 25 years in the industry Close
Bobby Deol clocks in 25 years in the industry

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are a power couple indeed. The adorable couple is often seen cheering each other. And it's a known fact that the actor Anushka Sharma is always there on the stands to cheer up for cricketer hubby Virat Kohli.

Anushka and Virat, who are all set to embrace parenthood, are enjoying a working babymoon. Virat is busy playing IPL match in Dubai while doting wife Anushka has accompanied Virat to spend some quality time during her pregnancy days.

Ladylove and luck Anushka in stands to cheer hubby Virat

As the game of IPL is intensifying day-by-day, lady love and luck Anushka was was spotted in the stands, cheering for her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 match on Saturday.

 Virat Kohli led his IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore to a victory against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings by scoring 90 runs, the highest made by a captain against the latter team. Proud wifey  Anushka Sharma, couldn't hold her emotions upon seeing Virat's team winning against CSK and the actress blew flying kisses with joy to hubby. Anushka's priceless reactions of his 50 runs were captured on television screens. 

Anushka cradles her baby bump and fans had a meltdown.

Twitter reactions to Anushka Sharma's flying kisses to Virat Kohli

Tweeple were filled with happiness upon seeing Anushka and Virat's cute moment at the stands. Needless to say, comments pored in large numbers. 

Take a look at fan-reactions about Anushka and Virat from the RCB Vs CSK match:

 Sunil Gavaskar VS Anushka Sharma feud

For the unversed, Anushka was recently dragged into a controversy after Sunil Gavaskar, in his commentary, mentioned that Virat's poor performance was because he was out of practice during the lockdown and was only being bowled by his wife. This certainly didn't go down well with Anushka, and the actress took to Instagram and voiced her opinion on Gavaskar's comment.

She wrote, "That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact, but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her of her husband's game? I'm sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don't you think you should have an equal amount of respect for me and us?"

Since then, netizens are lauding Anushka for speaking up, and now fans want Gavaskar to credit Anushka even when Virat performs well in the match or wins. This is quite evident from all the fan reactions that we are witnessing to date.

Come what may Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never fail to give us #coupleGoals.