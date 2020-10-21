Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's death, new theories and new conspiracies keep popping up every other day. From nepotism, favouritism, drugs nexus to murder mystery; the case has taken several twists and turns so far. Amid all this, we have seen the industry also standing divided and turning into a war zone. A number of ministers too have taken sides and either supported or blamed the industry for such deaths.

Now, in an interview with Rahul Joshi, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah also opened up about Sushant Singh Rajput's death and the media trial around Rhea Chakraborty. He said, "I don't know how much the case has become a political issue on the ground. Even if it has become an issue, we are not the reason behind it. Had it been given to the CBI earlier, it wouldn't have become an issue. Doubts were raised since day one. We didn't pass the order, the Supreme Court did. I believe that be it Sushant Singh or anyone, there should be investigation in case of unnatural death."

The TRP game

Talking about the TRP game, he further told News18, "I am very clear that there shouldn't be any media trial. If there is any lack in investigation or an attempt to sabotage the case then you're free to question. It's media's right and duty. But to stretch an issue for the sake of TRPs is not right."

Talking about the drugs nexus cropping up, Amit Shah said that this menace should be eliminated as fast as possible. He also added that in the last 18-24 months, several decisions have been taken to curb the problem.

He further assured that under PM Modi's leadership, it would be impossible for people to spread drugs. "We are making some infrastructural changes and you'll see changes in coming days. As far as Bollywood is concerned, it's not wise to connect it to one sector," he said.