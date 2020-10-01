Yash Chopra is one of the most celebrated filmmakers of the Indian Cinema. From establishing a renowned production house to bringing for new talents like Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh, Yash Raj Films is known to give a kickstart to any actor's careers and one such name is Shah Rukh Khan.

Though SRK was not YRF's finding, still it was only after doing Yash Chopra's Darr, Shah Rukh Khan stepped towards the stardom. Yash Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan always shared a great father-son bond.

SRK has given some of the major hits of his career like Chakk De! India, Mohabbatein, Veer Zara, Darr, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and even Yash Chopra's last film was with SRK. During the sudden demise of ace filmmaker Yash Chopra, King Khan SRK stood like a son with the family.

Now, YRF knocking 50 years in Bollywood, rumours have been flooding around that YRF will soon be producing a film on the life of Yash Chopra, to celebrate his life and contribution in the film industry. As soon as the news came, people started speculating the star cast and who could be more apt to play the role of movie marvel than Shah Rukh Khan.

The claim:

Many reports have claimed that Yash Chopra's son Aditya Chopra intensively looking into the project and will soon start the work on the same. As per the media reports, it has been claimed that YRF has finalised Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. Sources also claimed that as soon as the pandemic ends, the makers will start shooting for the movie.

The Fact:

Though it would be a treat to watch King Khan stepping into the shoes of his favourite filmmaker, fans might have to wait a little more as the officials from YRF have refuted such claims. According to the report by Bollywood Life, YRF's official spokesperson has called this rumour simply 'baseless'. The statement read, "This is a baseless rumour. There are absolutely no plans to make a biopic on Yash Chopra ji."

Aditya Chopra on YRF completing 50 years

Celebrating golden jubilee of something that his father began, he shared a heartfelt note on social media. He disclosed about the hardships of his father that could be an inspiration for the budding filmmaker. Aditya wrote, ""In 1970, my father Yash Chopra left the security and comfort of his brother Mr BR Chopra and formed his own company. Till then, he was a salaried employee of BR Films and didn't own anything of his own. He did not know how to run a business and did not even have the basic knowledge of what goes into making a company."

"All he had was a strong belief in his talent and hard work and a dream to be self-reliant. That conviction of a creative man backing nothing but himself and his art gave birth to Yash Raj Films. Mr V Shantaram, who owned Rajkamal Studios, graciously gave him a small room in his studio for his office. My father didn't know then, that the small company that he started in a tiny room, would one day become the biggest film company of the Indian Film Industry."