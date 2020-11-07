Mirzapur 3 music composer Anand Bhaskar on his journey Close
After entertaining us earlier in films like Khakee and Satyagraha, megastars Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan are all set to reunite for a movie after seven years. 

Here's everything we know so far about Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Mayday

Mayday to go on floors from December 2020

Bollywood actor-director Ajay Devgn is all set to direct Amitabh Bachchan in an upcoming film titled Mayday. The film is said to be a thrilling, edge-of-the-seat drama. Ajay Devgn's production company, Ajay Devgn Films, has bankrolled the project. The makers will start filming Mayday in December in Hyderabad. 

The plot

Mayday is set to be a human drama where Ajay will reportedly be essaying the role of a pilot. The details about Bachchan's character are yet to be revealed.

As per media reports, "Ajay Devgn will not only play the lead in the film along with Big B but also direct the film. This will also be the first time Ajay will be directing Bachchan Saab on celluloid. When he was scripting for his next directorial venture, he immediately thought of Amit Ji and wanted him only for the role. Mayday is a thrilling human story which Big B loved, and he agreed to be part of the project when he got the offer from Ajay."

Fans can't wait for Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan to set the screen ablaze with their terrific performance.

After hearing this fantastic piece of news netizens on Twitter can't stop raving about the incredible collaboration between Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan.

Check out their tweets below:

Amitabh Bachchan's projects

Presently, Amitabh Bachchan is hosting Sony TV's Kaun Banega Crorepati. His last film Gulabo Sitabo, also starring Ayushmann Khurrana, was released on Prime Video. His upcoming movies include Jhund, Chehre and Brahmastra.

Ajay Devgn's forthcoming releases

Ajay Devgn will be seen in Bhuj The Pride of India, which will release on Disney+ Hotstar. Coincidentally, he plays an Indian Air Force officer in the film.