Actor Vijay Varma is the man of the hour, and the actor is garnering accolades for his dual role in the recently released Mirzapur 2. The critics and fans have appreciated his outstanding performance as Shatrughan Tyagi and Bharat Tyagi.

Despite being a new entrant in the already established show Mirzapur 2, Vijay pulled off the dual role with panache.

In a freewheeling exclusive chat with IBTimes, Vijay Varma got candid about the challenges he faced while essaying the dual role in Mirzapur 2, and his take on social media trolls on banning everything.

Excerpts from the interview:

Did you expect that the audience will appreciate your role?

Fans are loving the show, and makers are also saying the same thing. I am happy and over the moon.

You are a new entrant in the already famous show. Was it challenging for you to make a mark in the minds of the audience?

It was challenging for me as for the first time, and I am playing a double role and a Bihari character. The series has a tone and mood, I have to enter into the already existing world and introduce myself, it was challenging for me, but more of a delight, as the makers the co-actors everybody helped me to achieve the desired success. So I can say it was less challenging and everyone chipped in from my co-actors to the technical team.

If you had to essay a character in Mirzapur 2 apart from the role you are essaying who would choose and why?

I would love to play the role of Been Tripathi, and she has various shades and emotions to her character.

Ever since the trailer of Mirzapur 2 was released, social media is abuzz with the ban of Mirzapur 2 trend. However, that didn't deter the success of the show. Comment