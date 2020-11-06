Pouplar and versatile actor Sehban Azim has worked in TV shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Humsafars, Thapki Pyar Ki and Bepannaah. He has also starred in the short film Station and currently portrays ACP Malhar Rane in Zee TV's popular daily TV soap Tujhse Hai Raabta. The actor made his digital debut with Unkahee on Eros Now and was also part of SoulSathi on Zee 5.

Being a TV star, Sehban enjoyed his role in his debut web film Unkahee where he essays the role of a rustic Delhi guy.

In an exclusive conversation with IBTimes, Sehban Azim spoke about his journey from television to web film, why he isn't keen on doing films at the moment. And what makes him turn down offers for web shows.

Excerpts from the interview

As you are shooting for a daily show, what the precautions that you are taking?

We are taking all the necessary precautions; the unit is wearing a mask and PPE kit. We actors only remove the mask when we face camera. We have to get our own food on the set.

Your web film Unkahee release a while ago, and the audience have seen you in new light how does it feel to get so much love on digital space?

I enjoyed working for Unkahee, they were a wonderful team to work with, and the response was overwhelming. Moreover, I am playing one character on television from last two years, (Malhar Tujhse Se Raabta on Zee TV,) when I got Unkahee a web film I decided to take it up as the role was interesting and engaging. In Unkahee I play a guy from Delhi, for which I worked on my dialect. It was a different experience altogether as I don't think anyone has seen me in this avatar earlier. I also did SoulSathi on Zee 5, where I played the role of a romantic guy. All the three characters that I have portrayed on-screen till date has given me a new perspective as an actor.

Have you been offered films?

I have been offered films. I have said no to two films, as I felt they weren't that apt for me . I love television. You get to play your character everyday, people look at you everyday and what's more than loving something and doing something that you love. Leaving an ongoing good show and doing a film as a parallel lead, shooting for the film and then doing nothing simply waiting for the film to release, I would rather stick to TV. I will only do films when I am ready for it or if it has something substantial to offer.

As a lot of web shows demand as an actor for a bold and erotic scene, how comfortable are you enacting them in the screen?

I have got a lot of offers for erotic shows, right now I'm am not comfortable with it.I can't do anything that my mother can't see.

The 90 day pay scale has been challenging for a lot of actors, most of the event object this routine, do you think its fair for actors to get their pay after 90 days of telecast?