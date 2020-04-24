Although Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a light-hearted show, there have been times when the comedy series has been in news for the wrong reasons. Back in 2017, Shyam Pathak, who plays the role of Popatlal, was allegedly asked to quit the show after a heated argument with producer Asit Modi.

It so happened that Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jethalal, had travelled to London to perform in an event on popular demand. The makers had worked his shooting schedule with the rest of the team members on the sets accordingly.

But upon reaching London, Dilip was informed that the crowd wanted Shyam to share the stage with him as the duo's banter is a hilarious watch. Without wasting time Dilip called Shyam, who readily agreed to be a part of the event. "The two performed three stand-up acts together and were a huge hit. The crowd couldn't get enough of their comic timing," a source had told SpotboyE.

However, Shyam apparently didn't inform the makers of TMKOC about his sudden decision to fly abroad, and as a result, the show's shoot schedule was interrupted. Shyam's absence had left the makers fuming and upon confronting the actor, a heated argument kicked started resulting in Modi asking the actor to leave the show.

The actor, in fact, had to stay at home for four days but fortunately realised his mistake and asked for forgiveness. The makers subsequently decided to retain him and Shyam returned to the sets for shooting.

Amit Bhatt's quarantine days:

Just like everyone else, Amit Bhatt aka Babuji of TMKOC is spending some quality family time while practising self-isolation and social distancing. The actor, who is a proud father of twin boys, has been sharing dance videos with his sons on his social media page.

Tanmay Vekaria aka Bagha faces difficulty during lockdown:

Actor Tanmay Vekaria, who plays the role of Bhagha in TMKOC, is facing great difficulty as his building in Kandivali West, Mumbai, has recently been sealed after three residents tested positive for COVID-19.